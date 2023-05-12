English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsDeepak Nitrite shares recover from day's low despite 12.5% profit drop in March quarter

Deepak Nitrite shares recover from day's low despite 12.5% profit drop in March quarter

Deepak Nitrite shares recover from day's low despite 12.5% profit drop in March quarter
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 12, 2023 11:10:15 AM IST (Published)

Operating margins at 17.7 percent were also better than the estimate of 16.5 percent but lower than 21.9 percent in the March quarter of financial year 2022.

Shares of chemical intermediates manufacturer Deepak Nitrite fell over 3 percent on Friday after the company reported a double-digit drop in its net profit for the March quarter.

Live Tv

Loading...

Deepak Nitrite reported a 12.5 percent drop in its net profit for the March quarter, compared to the same period last year. However, the figure of Rs 234 crore was higher than the Motilal Oswal estimate of Rs 221 crore.


Revenue for the quarter increased by 4.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,961 crore. However, the figure was marginally lower than the Motilal Oswal estimate of Rs 2,020 crore.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X