Deepak Nitrite shares recover from day's low despite 12.5% profit drop in March quarter

Operating margins at 17.7 percent were also better than the estimate of 16.5 percent but lower than 21.9 percent in the March quarter of financial year 2022.

Shares of chemical intermediates manufacturer Deepak Nitrite fell over 3 percent on Friday after the company reported a double-digit drop in its net profit for the March quarter. Deepak Nitrite reported a 12.5 percent drop in its net profit for the March quarter, compared to the same period last year. However, the figure of Rs 234 crore was higher than the Motilal Oswal estimate of Rs 221 crore.

Revenue for the quarter increased by 4.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,961 crore. However, the figure was marginally lower than the Motilal Oswal estimate of Rs 2,020 crore.