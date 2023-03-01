The reason why Deepak Nitrite is in focus for today's trading session

Similar duty is applicable to other exporters from India as well.

Deepak Nitrite is in focus today as the US has imposed an anti-dumping duty on imports of Sodium Nitrite from India.

Sodium nitrite is a flagship product for the company where it commands a market share of nearly 70 percent domestically.

According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, the weighted-average dumping margin of 44.82 percent has been imposed on Deepak Nitrite, although the period for which the anti-dumping duty has been imposed is unclear.

Similar duty is applicable to other exporters from India as well.

A provisional duty of 58.13 percent was already in place since August last year until February 12, post which this final duty has been levied. Chemtrade Chemicals US LLC was the petitioner in this case.

The United States imported nearly 7,000 MT of Sodium Nitrite from India in calendar year 2021, the value of which is nearly $5 million.

While the exact amount exported by Deepak Nitrite to the US is not known, the news can be a dampener for the company.

Shares of Deepak Nitrite are trading 0.8 percent higher at Rs 1,812.10.