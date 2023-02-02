Deepak Fertilisers Q3 Result: Revenue jumps 40% led by both businesses, signs contract with GSPC

Deepak Fertilisers is setting up an ammonia manufacturing project at Taloja near Mumbai at an estimated cost of Rs 1,475 crore.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Budget 2023: Unleashing India’s growth potential in the years to come
Feb 2, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
India's competition regulator may make a big change to clear deals worth $1.3 billion
Feb 2, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Hope sees the invisible and feels the intangible
Feb 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Who is Nikki Haley, the Indian-American looking to run for US President
Feb 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Under the Brent Index-linked contract, Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation will supply 16.44 million MMBTU of natural gas for three years effective from May 1, 2023.
Deepak Fertilisers is setting up an ammonia manufacturing project at Taloja near Mumbai at an estimated cost of Rs 1,475 crore. The projected capacity of the plant is 5.20 lakh tonnes.
The group in November last year also announced a deal with Aarti Industries for a 20-year supply arrangement for Nitric Acid worth Rs 8,000 crore. Nitric Acid is a critical building block intermediary chemical for the specialty chemicals sector.
Deepak Fertilisers last month said that the group under its new corporate restructuring plan was aiming to put in place a transformative strategy for all of its three businesses -- industrial chemicals, fertilisers, and mining chemicals. The group is looking at a demerger in which each business can be housed in separate corporate entities.