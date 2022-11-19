English
business News

Deepak Fertilisers, Aarti Industries join hands in Rs 8,000 crore Nitric Acid supply arrangement

By Hormaz Fatakia   IST (Updated)

Nitric Acid is a critical building block intermediary chemical for the Specialty Chemicals sector.

Aarti Industries, the largest consumer of Nitric Acid in India and Deepak Fertilisers, the largest producer of Nitric Acid in South-East Asia, have signed a 20-year binding term sheet for the offtake and supply of Nitric Acid.

The arrangement is valued at nearly Rs 8,000 crore and the formal agreement is likely to be executed before the end of this calendar year. The arrangement will take effect from April 1, 2023.
The deal provides specific volume commitments with supply or pay, take or pay obligations by either party, thereby protecting either parties' commercial interests.
Nitric Acid is a critical building block intermediary chemical for the Specialty Chemicals sector.
Also Read: Aarti Industries Q2 Results: Higher exports, product optimisation aid operating profit
How does the deal benefit Aarti Industries?
  • Provides a source for long-term supply security of a key raw material
  • Will meet majority of their requirements
  • Enables to focus on future growth opportunities considering the supply security, introduce new value-added products and value chains for niche applications
    • Aarti Industries attributed the deal to a growing demand-supply gap for Nitric Acid, that led to the need for a long-term strategy to mitigate the supply-chain risk.
    Deepak Fertilisers, along with its subsidiaries is the largest player for Nitric Acid in India with a capacity of about 8.9 lakh metric tonnes per annum for Weak Nitric Acid (WNA) and 2.3 lakh metric tonnes per annum for Concentrated Nitric Acid (CNA). The agreement gives security to the company for a significant portion of its Nitric Acid production, and will result in revenues worth nearly Rs 8,000 crore in 20 years.
    CMD of Deepak Fertilisers, Sailesh Mehta said that the company's brownfield site at Dahej can give opportunities for cost-effective capacity enhancements.
    Also Read: Unseasonal rains hit chemical and fertilizer sector: Deepak Fertilizers
    First Published:  IST
