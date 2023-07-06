DCB Bank jumps most in five months after RBI allows Tata Mutual Fund to buy up to 7.5% stake

Tata Asset Management has also been advised by RBI to ensure that its aggregate shareholding in the bank shall not exceed 7.5 percent of the paid-up capital of the bank at any time.

Shares of private sector lender DCB Bank Ltd. gained as much as 8 percent in trade on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave approval to the Tata Mutual Fund to increase its stake in the bank.

Live TV

Loading...

The central bank has granted its approval to Tata Asset Management Pvt. Ltd to acquire aggregate holding of up to 7.5 percent of the paid-up equity capital of DCB Bank through the schemes of Tata Mutual Fund.

The approval is valid for a period of one year from the date of the RBI letter. Tata Asset Management has also been advised by RBI to ensure that its aggregate shareholding in the bank shall not exceed 7.5 percent of the paid-up capital of the bank at any time.