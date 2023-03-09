DBS Group CEO Piyush Gupta's pay increased 13.2% in 2022

Non-cash component worth SGD 80,529 — comprising car, club and driver benefits — was also part of DBS Group CEO Piyush Gupta's pay package, according the annual report of the bank, which was released on Thursday.

The chief executive officer of the DBS Group Piyush Gupta's annual earnings increased 13.2 percent to SGD 15.4 million in 2022 as the largest bank in Southeast Asia posted a record profit and return on equity, according to reports.

Gupta's pay in 2022 comprised of a SGD 1.5 million salary, a SGD 5.77 million cash bonus as well as deffered remuneration in cash as well as shares of SGD 8.04 million, The Straits Times reported.

Non-cash component worth SGD 80,529 — comprising car, club and driver benefits — was also part of his pay package, according the annual report of the bank, which was released on Thursday.

Last month, the bank reported a 20 percent surge in net profit to SGD 8.19 billion, with earnings driven by higher interest rates. It also achieved a return on equity (ROE) of 15 per cent, up from 12.5 per cent in 2021.

Gupta's total compensation in 2021 was SGD 13.6 million, a 48 percent jump from 2020 when his pay fell 24 per cent to SGD 9.2 million during the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a joint letter in the annual report, DBS chairman Peter Seah and Gupta said that 2022 was a "breakout year" for DBS, with its ROE significantly surpassing previous highs of around 12 to 13 percent range.

Against the backdrop of challenges like escalating geopolitical tensions, high inflation and slowing external demand in its key markets Singapore and Hong Kong, DBS said that it managed to produce "solid financial performance and continued delivery against key scorecard goals".

"Although we remain watchful, we take heart that our loan pipeline looks healthy. If animal spirits return to markets, we should also see some upside to fee income. Barring any unexpected shocks to the global economy, DBS’ ROE will comfortably be above 15 per cent," the joint letter said.

In the annual report, Gupta said that DBS needs to continue strengthening its technology in areas such as cloud computing and site reliability engineering to improve scalability, automation and speed to market.

DBS has been going through digitalisation since 2017. Over the past five years, digitally engaged customers brought in more than twice the income on average than non-digital customers and cost less to serve, Gupta said.

In 2022, DBS also collaborated with the Monetary Authority of Singapore on two trial applications.

One was to trade tokenised assets and the other was to distribute purpose-bound vouchers using programmable money and retail central bank digital currencies.

