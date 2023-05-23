Daylight, only LGBTQ+ bank in US, shutting down amid scandals and interest rate hikes

Daylight's CEO Rob Curtis, who faces allegations of inappropriate behaviour, assured customers that their funds are secure and will remain fully accessible for transfers until June 30.

Daylight, an LGBTQ+ banking platform, is shutting down. Its operations will cease on June 30, according to embattled Daylight Co-Founder and CEO Rob Curtis. The announcement comes months after NY Magazine published an explosive feature on the neobank.

Live Tv

Loading...

The NY Mag’s piece detailed a lawsuit brought on by three former employees and also alleged fabrications and inappropriate behaviour on the part of Curtis.