English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsDaylight, only LGBTQ+ bank in US, shutting down amid scandals and interest rate hikes

Daylight, only LGBTQ+ bank in US, shutting down amid scandals and interest rate hikes

Daylight, only LGBTQ+ bank in US, shutting down amid scandals and interest rate hikes
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Nishtha Pandey  May 23, 2023 5:32:41 PM IST (Published)

Daylight's CEO Rob Curtis, who faces allegations of inappropriate behaviour, assured customers that their funds are secure and will remain fully accessible for transfers until June 30.

Daylight, an LGBTQ+ banking platform, is shutting down. Its operations will cease on June 30, according to embattled Daylight Co-Founder and CEO Rob Curtis. The announcement comes months after NY Magazine published an explosive feature on the neobank.

Live Tv

Loading...

The NY Mag’s piece detailed a lawsuit brought on by three former employees and also alleged fabrications and inappropriate behaviour on the part of Curtis.


In a recently published blog post, Curtis expressed his belief that the present moment is opportune for the company's departure from the market.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X