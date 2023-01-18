Davos 2023| Climate action and sustainability a big buzz word at the summit, say experts

The Indian startup ecosystem faced a difficult year in 2022, with fears of recession, a funding winter, and widespread layoffs. Venture capital investments dropped sharply from a record $35 billion in 2021 to just $24 billion in 2022. Despite these challenges, one area that remains a focus for many in the industry is climate action and sustainability.

Abhay Deshpande, Founder & CEO of Recykal speaking to CNBC-TV18 said, discussions about sustainability can be heard in nearly every corner of Davos. He added that almost 70 percent of the conference sessions are dedicated to topics related to the circular economy and sustainability.

Sowmya Balendiran, Co-Founder of Sea6, believes that the increasing focus on sustainability is a reflection of the growing realisation that there is no more time to waste in transitioning to a net-zero economy.

Sowmya added that we need to reduce emissions and make sure we have a planet to live in.

Balendiran said, Sea6 focuses on sea weed cultivation at a very large scale. Sea weed can help in a big way to transition out of fossil fuels. And so Sea6 can produce products like bio-stimulants, bio-plastic replacements and bio-energy.

Abhay said sustainability was only a board discussion till couple of years ago but now it has gone beyond that and the metrics are being tracked.