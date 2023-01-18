HCL Technologies Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra on Wednesday announced the company's partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF) and its commitment of $15 million towards fresh water technology and solutions.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan, Malhotra revealed the first group of "aquapreneurs," a band of 10 people chosen from all across the world to focus on creating and implementing innovative solutions to freshwater concerns.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the World Economic Forum's Uplink platform, in which we have committed $15 million over five years to support global freshwater innovation technology and solutions," she said.

"Today, we are excited to unveil our first cohort of 'aquapreneurs' - a group of 10 individuals selected from around the world who will be working to develop and implement innovative solutions to fresh water challenges. Over the next five years, we will continue to select 10 more aquapreneurs each year, ultimately resulting in a total of 50 individuals working to address freshwater issues globally," Malhotra added.

Malhotra further discussed the company's recent successes and future plans, speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

She stated that India has a huge opportunity for upskilling its workforce and the HCL Group would like to do more in the education sector. To that end, the company has invested $1 billion in India on education over the past 25 years.

Moreover, HCL Technologies has opened several "near shore delivery centers" in order to expand their delivery model. She revealed that this is something the company will continue to pursue in the future.

According to her, one of the major accomplishments for HCL Technologies is their "pyramid mix" strategy, which involves hiring a diverse range of employees at different levels of the company. Malhotra stated that they have "really ramped up" this strategy in recent years.

"In the last couple of years, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, our company has focused on increasing our hiring of fresh graduates and expanding our near-shore delivery model."

"This has led to an improvement in our margins and we plan to continue this strategy moving forward. We have opened several new delivery centers in countries like Morocco, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Mexico, and Costa Rica and have been able to maintain continuity of business, despite the economic turmoil in some of these locations."

Another major change brought by COVID-19 pandemic is the shift towards remote working. Malhotra mentioned that 70 percent of HCL Technologies' workforce is currently working from home.

Overall, HCL Technologies is poised for continued growth and success in the near future, as it continues to innovate and adapt to the changing business landscape, she informed.

