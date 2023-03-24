Data Patterns will transition to end-systems, scale up exports in four years

Defence manufacturer Data Patterns will scale up production and exports over the next two to four years, as it transitions from manufacturing sub-systems to building end-to-end systems for the armed forces, its chairman and managing director, S Rangarajan told CNBC-TV18.

“Presently, only 6 to 7 percent of our turnover from sub-systems is through exports — we will scale-up exports once we build modified and end-to-end systems in three to four years,” said Rangarajan, adding, “We also plan to double our capacity in two years and have opened a second production line as we move from building sub-systems to end-systems.”

While Data Patterns has an ongoing order book of Rs 1,000 crore, the company’s three-year order pipeline lies in the range of Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 crore, Rangarajan said. He added: “We will scale up business to several thousands of crore rupees in the next two to three years once we build end-systems.”

The company has set its sights on developing micro-satellites for the export market. CNBC-TV18 learns that the company is in the final stages of a deal with NATO, which will see it ship satellites to the Czech Republic.

“We cannot reveal much at this juncture as the contract is yet to be finalized,” said Rangarajan. “But we have been shortlisted by NATO for this deal as the lowest bidder; we are also keen on building micro-satellites to capitalize on the market for its exports in two to three years.”

Data Patterns seekers on Brahmos missiles

Earlier, Data Patterns unveiled the 27th missile check-out system for its long-time client, Brahmos Aerospace. Brahmos finds itself in focus thanks to the Indian Government’s plans to finalise defence procurement totalling to Rs 73,500 crore through the Defence Acquisition Council or DAC.

“We expect the DAC procurement contract to be a large one that will see us deliver up to 2032,” said Atul Dinkar Rane, MD and CEO, Brahmos Aerospace, “We hope to deliver over 200 missiles as part of the contract, and will have Data Patterns’ seekers on the last 74 of our missiles.”

He added, "Prime Minister set defence manufacturers a target at Aero India recently, where he asked us all to target $5 billion in export orders. Today, I can say that we are confident of achieving the PM’s defence export target on our own in three years.”

The Brahmos chief also said that the company’s missiles had achieved a localisation level of between 75 and 78 percent, and that he does not foresee supply chain interruptions on account of the war in Ukraine. “The Data Patterns’ check-out system for Brahmos completely indigenizes the missile’s ground system,” Rane said.