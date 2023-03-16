Data Patterns says Nippon and Axis were the large participants in the Rs 500 crore QIP

Data Patterns, a leading Indian defence electronics company, recently completed a Rs 500 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise funds for various purposes. S Rangarajan, the company's chairman and managing director, told CNBC-TV18 that the two large participants in the QIP were Nippon and Axis.
“Most of our original investors stayed back and reinvested. Axis came up strongly and then we had Nippon showing a lot of interest. Tata AIA also increased the stake,” he said.
According to Rangarajan, a portion of the funds raised would be used to repay debt, which will help the company reduce its interest burden and improve its financial position. The remaining funds would be used to increase the scope of its existing products and develop new ones.
“We have raised money for a little bit of a debt repayment kind of thing but more importantly the large portion of the fund we expect to spend on product development,” he said.
Data Patterns has a strong reputation in the defence electronics industry, with a focus on delivering innovative and reliable solutions to its customers. The company has a wide range of products and services, including electronic warfare systems, communication systems, and avionics systems.
The company is looking to increase its addressable market by 10 times to Rs 30,000 crore from its current size of Rs 3,000 crore.
“The opportunities are very large. There are two ways, you can address an opportunity – one is to tie-up with foreign OEMs and build the products here and secondly, try to build the systems ourselves. We are trying to follow the second alternative to be competitive with foreigners,” he said.
The decision to raise funds through a QIP reflects Data Patterns' confidence in its ability to continue growing and expanding its product portfolio.
For more details, watch the accompanying video