Data Patterns Q4: Weak financials, Dividend of Rs 4.5/share declared

By Vahishta Unwalla  May 13, 2023 5:04:50 PM IST (Published)

Operating profit margins fell to 39.5 percent versus 51.1 percent in the corresponding quarter of last year. Net profits at Rs 55 crore is also lower by 11 percent in the fourth quarter. The board has recommended payment of Rs 4.5 per equity share (@ 225% per equity share of Rs.2/- each) as the final dividend of the company for the financial year 2022-23.

Data Patterns declared a weak set of fourth quarter earnings on Saturday, May 13. The $1 billion market capitalization player in the thriving aerospace and defense industry in the March ended quarter witnessed revenue rising 8 percent to Rs 185 crore versus Rs 171 crore in same quarter of last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization declined 16 percent year on year to Rs 73 crore as employee costs jumped 41 percent to Rs 24 crore. Hence, operating profit margins fell to 39.5 percent versus 51.1 percent in the corresponding quarter of last year. Net profits at Rs 55 crore is also lower by 11 percent in the fourth quarter.
However, for the full year 2022-23, the revenues grew 46 percent to Rs 453 crore, better than the management guidance of 40 to 45 percent. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization jumped 21 percent year on year to Rs 171 crore. Employee costs are higher by 27 percent, while cost of raw materials consumed have doubled during the year to Rs 194 crore. Operating profit margins declined to 37.8 percent versus 45.5 percent in the financial year 2021-22. The management had earlier guided for 40 percent margins.
