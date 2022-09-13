Dassault Systèmes bets big on India's digitisation drive

French major Dassault Systèmes is upbeat on India's digitisation drive. Speaking to CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra, Bernard Charlès the CEO and VC of Dassault Systèmes discussed the company's growth blueprint, global uncertainties and their China Plus One strategy.

French major Dassault Systèmes is upbeat on India's digitisation drive as the company announced that electrical goods maker Havells is using its expertise to digitise factories in India. The company believes it is well-positioned to drive growth through mobility technology.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18's Parikshit Luthra, Bernard Charlès, the CEO and VC of Dassault Systèmes discussed the company's growth blueprint, global uncertainties, and their China Plus One strategy.

Charlès said, "India is a significant part of AP revenue. The future in India is where we should continue to build our partnership. We have the biggest R&D platform in Asia and it is in India. We are well protected from an IP standpoint. We trust the quality of people and quality of education."

Also Read:

On supply chain issues, he said, "I think the challenge is more now reorientation towards sustainability on scaling up a more consistent supply network. But unlike 5 or 10 years ago, best of the breed can be done here."

Charlès said the Ukraine-Russia war is accelerating their businesses because frugality is now on the agenda, "New ways to do things with fewer resources is on the agenda as well as the sustainability lifecycle of things and this is creating accelerated innovation on material science, bioscience."

On the China Plus One strategy, he said, "Many companies in the world are creating a lot of dependencies on China, at the same time, China has been developing at a fast speed, its innovation, not only low-cost production.”

He added, "The market is a consumer market when it's only for low-cost production, it's one thing but when it is coming for a premium solution, it creates a new balance on India to play a role here."

Watch the video for more