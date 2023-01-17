Darwinbox announces collaboration with Microsoft to redefine the future of work

Darwinbox to empower organizations globally to elevate employee experience through deep integrations between Darwinbox and the Microsoft product ecosystem, and co-innovation on solutions to enhance employee experience.

The fastest-growing HR tech unicorn Darwinbox on Tuesday announced a collaboration with Microsoft to empower organizations globally with the right tools to succeed in the evolving world of work. The collaboration will include deep integrations between Darwinbox and the Microsoft product ecosystem, and co-innovation on solutions to enhance employee experience.

A statement from the company said that the relationship will accelerate joint go-to-market motions in all markets that the leading Human Capital Management player operates in.

In addition to the co-innovation roadmap, Microsoft has also made an equity investment in Darwinbox, to accelerate their mission of empowering organizations to unify their employee lifecycle, it said.

Commenting on the collaboration, Darwinbox Co-founder Jayant Paleti said, "We’ve always had the highest regard for the Microsoft brand and ethos. As we align on the joint vision of helping our customers unlock new levels of employee experience and productivity, we’re excited to co-innovate on multiple lines of IP development and take these solutions to our customers globally."

Microsoft India President, Anant Maheshwari, said, "Startups across the country are making possible new ways of doing business and we are pleased to work closely with leaders like Darwinbox, who are completely reimagining the frontiers of employee experience with the power of technology. Our collaboration with Darwinbox builds on our focus of co-innovating with our customers to empower organizations across India to do more with less."

Darwinbox said that in today’s talent-constrained environment, organizations worldwide are looking for more effective ways to acquire, develop, and empower their people. Microsoft’s Cloud and AI, Business Apps and Microsoft 365 solution areas, along with Darwinbox’s cutting-edge HR technology will enable organizations to unlock their workforce’s highest potential.

Deep integrations and multiple lines of co-innovation between Darwinbox and Microsoft will allow Darwinbox to deliver a radically unique and differentiated value proposition to their customers worldwide. As part of this collaboration, Darwinbox will adopt Microsoft Azure for enhancing its Human Capital Management (HCM) SaaS platform.

Darwinbox's mobile-first platform continues to enhance and personalize employee experience (EX) by bringing HR transactions and experiences into the flow of work with Dynamics 365 and Office 365 platforms like Microsoft Teams, Viva, and Active Directory.

Darwinbox has leveraged Microsoft's Power BI to further augment its AI-based predictive analytics engine, to build rich visual analytics dashboards, helping employees across customer organizations use data more effectively and power faster business decisions.

Strategic product and engineering collaborations between the two companies will amplify innovation around workforce management, payroll management, benefits, talent management, and acquisition.