Dabur says 51% acquisition of Badshah Masala now complete

2 Min(s) Read

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jan 2, 2023 7:12:30 PM IST (Updated)

Shares of Dabur India Ltd ended at Rs 562.90, up by Rs 1.50, or 0.27 percent on the BSE.

Home-grown FMCG firm Dabur India Ltd on Monday, January 2, said the acquisition of a 51 percent stake in Badshah Masala Private Ltd for Rs 587.52 crore has been completed. Consequent to the above transaction, Badshah Masala has become a subsidiary of Dabur India from January 2, 2023, the company said.

"...we wish to inform you that pursuant to Share Purchase Agreement and Shareholders Agreement executed by Dabur India Ltd with the existing Promoters and Shareholders of Badshah, Dabur has acquired 51% equity shareholding of Badshah from its shareholders," the company said in an exchange filing.


Back in October, Dabur India had signed definitive transaction agreements to acquire 51 percent shareholding of Badshah Masala, a firm engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and exports of ground spices, blended spices and seasonings.

Over the acquisition cost, Dabur India said 51 percent equity shareholding has been agreed at Rs 587.52 crore less proportionate debt as of the closing date, with the Badshah enterprise being valued at Rs 1,152 crore. While the balance 49 percent of the equity share, Dabur said, is "to be acquired after a period of 5 years."

Founded in 1958, Badshah Masala's turnover in FY 2021-22 was Rs 189.1 crore. The Jhaveri family-managed company gets the majority 82 percent of its revenue from blended spices and has two manufacturing facilities located in Umargam, Gujarat.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Jan 2, 2023 6:58 PM IST
