Dabur says 51% acquisition of Badshah Masala now complete

Dabur India had signed definitive transaction agreements in October to acquire 51 percent shareholding of Badshah Masala, a firm engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and exports of ground spices, blended spices and seasonings.

Home-grown FMCG firm Dabur India Ltd on Monday, January 2, said the acquisition of a 51 percent stake in Badshah Masala Private Ltd for Rs 587.52 crore has been completed. Consequent to the above transaction, Badshah Masala has become a subsidiary of Dabur India from January 2, 2023, the company said.

"...we wish to inform you that pursuant to Share Purchase Agreement and Shareholders Agreement executed by Dabur India Ltd with the existing Promoters and Shareholders of Badshah, Dabur has acquired 51% equity shareholding of Badshah from its shareholders," the company said in an exchange filing.

Over the acquisition cost, Dabur India said 51 percent equity shareholding has been agreed at Rs 587.52 crore less proportionate debt as of the closing date, with the Badshah enterprise being valued at Rs 1,152 crore. While the balance 49 percent of the equity share, Dabur said, is "to be acquired after a period of 5 years."