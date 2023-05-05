Dabur shares fall despite two-thirds of the analysts recommending a buy post results

2 Min(s) Read
While overall growth has lagged expectations, the company continues to gain market share across its portfolio and remains a strong player in rural recovery, Morgan Stanley said.
Brokerage houses remain bullish on shares of Dabur India Ltd. as the FMCG major continues to gain market share across the portfolio and witnessed recovery in rural demand.
Analysts are of the view that the company's weak fourth-quarter financial earnings were marred by one-offs.
Morgan Stanley recommended an overweight rating on the shares of Dabur with a price target of Rs 606 per share, which is a potential upside of 14 percent from Thursday's close.