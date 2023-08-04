Dabur Share Price: JPMorgan expects positive margin surprise, upgrades stock to buy

Dabur's management maintained its financial year 2024 margin outlook at 19.5 percent, while adding that the margins will continue to improve sequentially.

Shares of FMCG major Dabur India Ltd. gained as much as 7 percent in trade on Friday as brokerage firm JPMorgan upgraded the stock to a buy after its June quarter results.

Share Market Live NSE

JPMorgan upgraded the stock to overweight and also raised its price target to Rs 635 from Rs 570 earlier. The revised price target implies a potential upside of 14 percent from Thursday's closing levels.

The brokerage cited Dabur's improving volume growth trajectory to mid-to-high single digits, supported by rural recovery, stepped-up brand investments and sustained distribution and go-to-market initiatives as the key reasons behind its upgrade.

Dabur also holds the potential for margins to surprise positively on account of benign COGS (cost of goods sold), better product mix, improved overseas profitability and operating leverage, JPMorgan added.

JPMorgan also mentioned that Dabur's stock has underperformed the broader markets year-to-date. The stock has been flat, compared to a 7 percent gain in the Nifty 50 and an 18 percent surge in the FMCG index. Therefore, an improving growth trajectory should help aid Dabur's subsequent outperformance, the brokerage wrote.

As a result, JPMorgan has raised Dabur's financial year 2024 - 2025 Earnings per Share estimates by 2-3 percent, led by the margin upgrade. Dabur's management maintained its financial year 2024 margin outlook at 19.5 percent, while adding that the margins will continue to improve sequentially.

Dabur reported revenue of Rs 3,130 crore in the June quarter compared to a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 3,120 crore. The company's net profit of Rs 456.6 crore was also in-line with the expectations of Rs 465 crore.

Domestic volume growth for the quarter stood at 3 percent, compared to expectations of 5-6 percent.

Shares of Dabur are off the opening highs, currently trading 2.5 percent higher at Rs 568.80.