Packaged consumer goods company Dabur India on Thursday reported a 0.5 percent decrease year-on-year (YoY) in its net profit at Rs 292.76 crore for the January to March quarter (Q4FY23), as against Rs 294.34 crore it recorded in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. The street expected the company to report a rise of nearly 20 percent in its net profit on a YoY basis.

Revenue from operations, meanwhile, jumped 6 percent to Rs 2,678 crore for the quarter under review, as compared to Rs 2,518 crore in the year-ago period.

Operating profit, calculated as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), declined 9.6 percent to Rs 410 crore, while margins came in at 15.3 percent.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.70 per equity share or 270 percent for fiscal FY23, taking the total dividend for 2022-23 to 520 percent. "In line with our payout policy, the board has proposed a dividend of Rs 2.70 per share, aggregating to Rs 478.38 crore," Dabur India Ltd Group Director PD Narang said.

On market share gains

"Our performance in a tough inflationary environment aptly demonstrates the power and consistency of Dabur's strategic playbook, which helped us capitalise on our brand strength while continuing to innovate and deepen our engagement with our consumers. In an environment where high Inflation continued to impact consumption, we are happy to have progressed well with broad-based growth in our key categories and report market share gains across our product portfolio," said Dabur India Ltd Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra.

"Dabur ended the quarter with a Volume Case Growth of 11 percent and the year with 14 percent. "During the year, we faced high inflation, which was partly mitigated by price increases to the tune of 6 percent. Consumer promotions were offered to soften the impact of price hikes on consumption, which resulted in flatfish Value-weighted Volumes for both the fourth quarter and the year," Malhotra added.

Shares of Dabur India Ltd were trading 1.39 percent lower at Rs 530.45 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's noon deals. The stock fell more than 5 percent on a year-to-date basis.