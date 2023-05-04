English
Dabur India Q4 Results: Net profit dips to Rs 293 cr, misses street estimates; dividend declared

By Meghna Sen  May 4, 2023 3:00:23 PM IST (Updated)

Packaged consumer goods company Dabur India on Thursday reported a 0.5 percent decrease year-on-year  (YoY) in its net profit at Rs 292.76 crore for the January to March quarter (Q4FY23), as against Rs 294.34 crore it recorded in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. The street expected the company to report a rise of nearly 20 percent in its net profit on a YoY basis.

Revenue from operations, meanwhile, jumped 6 percent to Rs 2,678 crore for the quarter under review, as compared to Rs 2,518 crore in the year-ago period.
Operating profit, calculated as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), declined 9.6 percent to Rs 410 crore, while margins came in at 15.3 percent.
