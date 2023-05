Packaged consumer goods company Dabur India on Thursday reported a 0.5 percent decrease year-on-year (YoY) in its net profit at Rs 292.76 crore for the January to March quarter (Q4FY23), as against Rs 294.34 crore it recorded in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. The street expected the company to report a rise of nearly 20 percent in its net profit on a YoY basis.