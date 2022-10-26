Dabur India reports net profit of Rs 491 crore, in line with Street estimates

By CNBCTV18.com

FMCG major Dabur India on Wednesday reported earnings for the September quarter that were largelu almost in line with Street estimates.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 490.9 crore — a CNBC-TV18 poll pegged it at Rs 490 crore. However, the company's net profit dipped 2.8 percent compared to the previous fiscal year's second quarter.

The FMCG company's revenue increased 6 percent to Rs 2,986.5 crore as against Rs 2,817.6 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year. Analysts polled by CNBC-TV18 had estimated that the company would report a revenue of Rs 2,975 crore.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 3.2 percent — from Rs 620.7 crore in second quarter of the previous fiscal crore to Rs 600.8 crore in the September quarter. The CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted the EBITDA to be around Rs 602 crore.

It's margin was 10bps lower than Street estimate of 20.2 percent. In the September quarter last year, the company had reported a 22 percent margin.

Dabur India acquires majority stake in Badshah Masala

The FMCG major on Wednesday also announced that it had acquired a 51 percent stake in Badshah Masala for Rs 587.52 crore, marking its entry in the spices and seasoning category.

Chairman of Dabur India Mohit Burman noted that the Indian spices and seasoning segment is a large and attractive market and Badshah Masala is one of its key players. "Our investment in Badshah Masala will help expand this business and continue to provide unmatched quality products. This acquisition will accelerate our growth strategy as we continue to build our foods business. We intend to leverage our international market presence to grow this business globally,” Burman said.

Badshah Masala's Managing Director Hemant Jhaveri said that joining hands with Dabur would help drive Badshah's future growth potential on a stronger trajectory. "Our companies are a great fit. This transaction will enable us to accelerate our growth by adding our products to Dabur's broad portfolio to meet the needs of consumers across geographies,” he said.