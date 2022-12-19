Homebusiness newscompanies news

Dabur India looks to sell Rs 800-crore worth shares via block deal tomorrow

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 19, 2022 8:07:47 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Dabur India ended 1.6 percent higher at Rs 589.05 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (BSE) on Monday, December 19. Dabur's promoters are looking to sell at up to 4 percent discount to market price. Goldman Sachs would be the broker for the deal. 

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
