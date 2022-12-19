English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homebusiness Newscompanies News

Dabur India looks to sell Rs 800-crore worth shares via block deal tomorrow

Dabur India looks to sell Rs 800-crore worth shares via block deal tomorrow

Dabur India looks to sell Rs 800-crore worth shares via block deal tomorrow
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 19, 2022 8:07:47 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Dabur India ended 1.6 percent higher at Rs 589.05 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (BSE) on Monday, December 19. Dabur's promoters are looking to sell at up to 4 percent discount to market price. Goldman Sachs would be the broker for the deal. 

The promoters of FMCG major Dabur India are looking to sell $100 million or around Rs 800 crore worth of shares via a block deal on Tuesday, December 20, sources told CNBC-Awaaz. The promoters are looking to sell at up to 4 percent discount to the market price. Goldman Sachs would be the broker for the deal.

Recommended Articles

View All
How Gujarat is spearheading India's solar power boom

How Gujarat is spearheading India's solar power boom

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained | How quota politics is playing out in Karnataka election 2023 runup

Explained | How quota politics is playing out in Karnataka election 2023 runup

IST4 Min(s) Read

Box office bounces back in 2022 with KGF 2, RRR, and now Avatar: Way of the Water

Box office bounces back in 2022 with KGF 2, RRR, and now Avatar: Way of the Water

IST2 Min(s) Read

Listed developers see debt shrink in Q2, borrowing costs lowest since pandemic

Listed developers see debt shrink in Q2, borrowing costs lowest since pandemic

IST3 Min(s) Read


Shares of Dabur India ended 1.6 percent higher at Rs 589.05 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (BSE) on Monday, December 19.
Earlier this month, global research firm Morgan Stanley upgraded the Dabur India stock to overweight and raised its target price to Rs 660 per share.
Morgan Stanley upgraded Dabur India to overweight from equal weight and increased its price target from Rs 578 per share to Rs 660 per share, an upside of 10 percent.
Morgan Stanley in its note mentioned, “While demand trends are yet to reflect a recovery in rural demand, we see accelerating signals that the rural weakness recorded over the last four quarters could be turning a corner.”
Last month, the FMCG major had announced the acquisition of 51 percent stake in Badshah Masala. The Rs 587.52-crore acquisition will mark the company's foray into Rs 25,000-crore branded spices category.
Dabur also said the remaining 49 percent stake in Badshah Masala will be acquired after five years.
Meanwhile, its quarterly earnings report for the September quarter had also met Street expectations.
Last week, in a large trade, 3.7 crore shares or 1.3 percent equity of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa, changed hands in a block deal.
Also Read: Wizards of Dalal Street | All business are cyclical, says Shridatta Bhandwaldar of Canara Robeco AMC
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

block dealDabur India

Previous Article

SEBI imposes ban on 2 persons, impounds Rs 1.68 crore illegal gains for front-running trades

Next Article

India plans to start EV battery testing centres in Mumbai and Kolkata in FY24