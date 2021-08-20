Dabur AGM: Rural grew over 25% in Q1 despite COVID challenges; FMCG major ready to handle another wave

The challenges of COVID are far from over, Dabur’s Vice Chairman Mohit Burman, told shareholders on Thursday at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) but added that the company is better prepared to handle challenges emerging from further waves of COVID.

With vaccination gaining momentum, Burman hopes full normalcy will be restored within this year. With the increased adoption of Ayurvedic products in India, and the company’s focus on its healthcare portfolio, Dabur's health supplements, OTC and ethical businesses grew in double digits at 42.5% percent, 37.2 percent and 24.8 percent respectively in FY21.

At the company level, Burman said the company’s gross sales topped Rs 10,000 crore for the first time, with one of its flagship brands Dabur Red Paste touching the Rs 1,000-crore mark.

“Our India FMCG Business led the growth with a 15 percent surge, with underlying volume growth of 12.5 percent in 2020-21. Dabur also continued to gain market share across all key categories like Shampoos, Toothpaste, Hair Oils, Chyawanprash and Packaged Juices & Nectars, during the year,” Burman said in his speech.

Through the pandemic, especially in the second wave, rural and e-commerce were growth drivers for Dabur. Rural grew over 25 percent in Q1FY22 despite the higher incidence of COVID in rural, Mohit Malhotra, CEO of Dabur told shareholders. Rural currently contributes to around 45-48 percent of Dabur’s sales, with the company also increasing its village coverage to around 70,000 outlets from 60,000 last fiscal.

Meanwhile, the e-commerce channel saw 2.7x growth in sales in FY21 over last year. Malhotra said that the size of the business doubled over last year and e-commerce contributed to eight percent of Dabur’s sales in Q1 FY22.

At a category level, Malhotra said that the company’s power brands were growth drivers, growing at around 43 percent as against the company average of 35.4 percent in Q1 FY22.

“The operating environment remains challenging. Despite the COVID headwinds and macro issues, we haven’t wavered away from our power brands strategy. We continue to invest behind our power brands — Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Lal Tail, Honitus, Pudin Hara in Healthcare, Dabur Amla and Dabur Red in Home & Personal Care (HPC) and Real in Foods & Beverage (F&B) segment,” Malhotra added.

“Because of increase in demand, we have ramped our manufacturing capacities in products like Chyawanprash to meet the surge in demand for Ayurvedic products. We are also investing Rs 550 crore in setting up a new facility in Madhya Pradesh,” he said in response to a shareholder’s question.

The HPC and F&B segments too are seeing a strong resurgence, with HPC growing 26 percent and F&B by 80.4 percent in the April-June quarter of 2021.

Dabur also saw an aggressive launch pipeline in the last fiscal launching over 50 new products across categories such as health juices, health drops, Pure Herbs range, Honey Tasties, Dant Rakshak, among others.

New products contributed around five percent to sales in the fiscal as against a contribution of 1.5-2 percent a year ago. “Going forward we have a healthy pipeline of new products and we will continue to launch them to capture the emerging consumer trends and opportunities,” Malhotra said.

In response to a shareholder question on the company’s focus in the south, Mohit Malhotra said south India is growing above country average and saw 19 percent growth in FY21, and is now around 18.7% of its business (ex-enterprise).

Dabur is also launching south-specific products such as Dabur Herb’l Alpha Range, Dabur Gold Coconut Oil and Cold Pressed Sesame Oil.