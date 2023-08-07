Cyrus Poonawalla Group appoints Keki Mistry as strategic advisor for financial arm

Keki Mistry had served as the CEO and Vice Chairman of HDFC Ltd since 2010. Post its merger with HDFC Bank, he joined the bank as an additional and Non- Executive Director (Non-Independent) on June 30, 2023.

Cyrus Poonawalla Group on Monday appointed Keki Mistry, former HDFC CEO and Vice Chairman as the strategic advisor to all the financial services ventures spearheaded by Adar Poonawalla.

Mistry had served as the CEO and Vice Chairman of HDFC Ltd since 2010. Post its merger with HDFC Bank, he joined the bank as an additional and Non- Executive Director (Non-Independent) on June 30, 2023. He is also the Non-Executive Chairman of HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company Limited.

Welcoming Keki on board Adar Poonawalla, Chairman Poonawalla Fincorp and CEO Serum Institute of India said, “Keki's operating and boardroom experience in the Indian financial services sector will act as the perfect sounding board for all financial services business management teams to scale their profitability through prudent risk management while managing business volatility.”

Keki Mistry stated, “As I move out of executive responsibilities at HDFC Ltd - I am excited to guide the financial services businesses spearheaded by Adar in achieving their business plans whilst delivering responsible shareholder returns."

The Cyrus Poonawalla Group , based in Pune, has businesses across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, finance, clean energy, hospitality realty and aviation.

Cyrus Poonawalla founded the Serum Institute of India in 1966, now led by Adar Poonawalla as India's top biotech firm and the world's largest vaccine manufacturer.