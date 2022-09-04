    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry killed in road accident

    IST (Updated)

    Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry has been killed in a road accident near Mumbai.

    Former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry has been killed in a road accident over a bridge near Surya river in Palghar's Charoti area, which is around 135km away from Mumbai.
    The accident occurred around 3pm on Sunday as the vehicle, which was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, hit the divider. Four people were travelling in the Mercedes and two people died. The other two have been moved to a hospital.
    The vehicle was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when it hit a divider in Palghar, Maharashtra.
    Following the news of Mistry's death, condolences started pouring in on Twitter.
    NCP leader Supriya Sule tweeted. "Devastating News My Brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can’t believe it. Rest in Peace Cyrus."
    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also tweeted his condolences to Mistry's family.
    Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars, whose contributions to India's economic progress will always be remembered.
    This is a breaking news story. More details awaited.
    Cyrus MistryTata GroupTata Sons
