Cyrus Mistry killed in car crash: PM Modi, Gadkari, Anand Mahindra, others offer condolences

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Soon after the news of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry's demise, condolences started pouring in on social media from PM Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, S Jaishankar, Mahindra Group's Chairman Anand Mahindra, NCP leader Supriya Sule, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, among others.

Soon after the news of his demise, condolences started pouring in on social media.

"I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry. He had a passion for life and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age. My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these difficult times," Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said.

I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Mr. Cyrus Mistry. He had a passion for life and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age.My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these difficult times- N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Mistry was a promising business leader, who believed in India's economic prowess and his passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Mistry desired to keep contributing to India's economic progress.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said with Mistry's demise, the world of business lost one of the brightest stars on the horizon.

"The news of the untimely demise of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry is shocking beyond words. Cyrus Mistry who represented one of the most successful business families in India had created his distinct mark in the world of business and commerce with his intelligence and acumen. It is most unfortunate that he passed away within just about two months after the demise of his illustrious father Pallonji Mistry. With his demise, the world of business has lost one of the brightest stars on the horizon. I pay my homage to the departed business leader and convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family," he said in a statement.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars, whose contributions to India's economic progress will always be remembered.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group said, the news of Mistry's passing away was hard to digest. "Hard to digest this news. I got to know Cyrus well during his all-too-brief tenure as the head of the House of Tata. I was convinced he was destined for greatness. If life had other plans for him, so be it, but life itself should not have been snatched away from him. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Marathi tweeted that he was shocked to hear of Mistry's demise. "Cyrus Mistry was not only a successful entrepreneur, but was seen as a young, bright and visionary figure in the business world," he said.

He also said that with Mistry's demise, an accomplished entrepreneur has passed away. "It is a great loss not only to the Mistry family but also to the industrial world of the country," Mistry added.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also took to Twitter to offer his condolences to Mistry's family.

NCP leader Supriya Sule also took to Twitter to say she was cancelling all events for the day due to Mistry's passing.

In another tweet written in Marathi, Sule said, "Former Chairman of Tata Group and my brother Cyrus Mistry passed away in an accident. We all had a very close relationship with the Mistry family. Please note that due to this tragic incident, I am postponing all events today. The new programme will be announced soon. Sorry for the trouble."

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said Mistry was a dynamic and brilliant entrepreneur.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad

also offered their condolences to Mistry's family.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted his condolences too and said he had spoken to the DGP and asked for a detailed investigation.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Mistry was among the brightest business minds of the country, who made a significant contribution to India's growth.

Nirmalya Kumar, the former strategy head at Tata Sons during Mistry's tenure, tweeted, "My dear friend, ex boss, and chairman of Tata Sons. Thank you for the life lessons. Inconsolable- we shared a laugh last month on a park bench in London. RIP."

Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi called Mistry a gentle soul, a man with a vision and a mission. "A gentle soul, a man with a vision and a mission; Cyrus as I will always remember him epitomised kindness. The news of his demise comes as a shock. My condolences to his family and loved ones," he said.

Mistry, born on July 4, 1968, was the younger son of Pallonji Mistry, who was the Head of the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group. He entered the family business in 1991 as the director of the SP Group. Under him, the SP Group expanded into large engineering projects, factories and power plants.

He took his father's place on the board of Tata Sons in 2006. Pallonji Mistry was the single largest shareholder of Tata Sons. Cyrus was appointed as the Deputy Chairman of Tata in November 2011 and as the Chairman of Tata Sons in 2012, succeeding Ratan Tata. He was ousted as Tata Sons Chairman in 2016 due to a disagreement with a family member of Tata Group on business strategy.