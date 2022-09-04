Cyrus Mistry killed in car crash: PM Modi, Gadkari, Anand Mahindra, others offer condolences

Mini
Soon after the news of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry's demise, condolences started pouring in on social media from PM Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, S Jaishankar, Mahindra Group's Chairman Anand Mahindra, NCP leader Supriya Sule, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, among others.
The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2022
Shri Cyrus Mistry’s death comes as a shock. He was committed to carrying forward and strengthening his business in infra and infra projects. He desired to keep contributing to India’s economic progress. Condolences to his family and friends.— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 4, 2022
Deeply anguished & shocked by the sudden passing away of Cyrus Mistry.Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars whose contributions to India's economic progress will always be remembered.My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/74bzEPsr3a— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 4, 2022
Deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate demise of Ex-Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry Ji in a road accident near Palghar, Maharashtra.Sincerest condolences to his family members.May he Rest In Peace.Om Shanti.— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 4, 2022
Devastating News My Brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can’t believe it.Rest in Peace Cyrus. pic.twitter.com/YEz7VDkWCY— Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) September 4, 2022
Deeply saddened to hear about the shocking news of the untimely demise of the former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry.He was a dynamic and brilliant entrepreneur. We lost one of the brightest star of Corporate World.— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) September 4, 2022
Extremely shocked by the news of the passing away of Cyrus Mistry.Recall our various interactions over the years. My deepest condolences to his family.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 4, 2022
Deeply saddened to learn of the unfortunate demise of former Tatasons Chairman Sh Cyrus Mistry Ji in a tragic road accident.Heartfelt condolences to his family & friends.Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/l6dYvrr2hQ— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 4, 2022
Shocked and deeply pained to know about the demise of Former Chairman of Tata Sons Shri Cyrus Mistry in an unfortunate accident near Palghar.My deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.ॐ शान्ति 🙏Spoke to DGP and instructed for detailed investigations. pic.twitter.com/1v0FiAEAtw— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 4, 2022
Saddened by the tragic news of the demise of former Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry.He was amongst the brightest business minds of the country, who made a significant contribution to India’s growth story.My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 4, 2022