homebusiness Newscompanies Newscyient subsidiary drhp ipo 740 crore fresh issue sebi approval spin off 15623981.htm

Cyient subsidiary files preliminary papers with SEBI to raise Rs 740 crore through IPO News

business | IST

Cyient subsidiary files preliminary papers with SEBI to raise Rs 740 crore through IPO

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 10, 2023 11:51 AM IST (Published)
Mini

The DLM business contributes to 15 percent of Cyient's topline.

Recommended Articles

View All

Private investments in India nearly doubled in Apr-Dec on government initiatives, shows CMIE data

IST3 Min(s) Read

After all the hookups, Tinder wants to redefine the relationship

IST6 Min(s) Read

UGC rules on foreign university campuses in India raise more questions than answers

IST8 Min(s) Read

You may have to wait nearly 1,000 days to get US visa appointment but these categories may avail in a day

IST4 Min(s) Read


The IPO will comprise of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 740 crore from Cyient DLM. The unit can further issue equity shares worth Rs 148 crore at its discretion in consultation with book-running lead managers and as permitted under applicable law.

The issue may comprise a reservation for eligible employees, and a reservation for eligible Cyient Shareholders.

The company had spun off its design-led manufacturing (DLM) into a separate division, Cyient DLM. The company in November appointed a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a Chief Operating Officer for Cyient DLM to strengthen its leadership. The DLM business contributes to 15 percent of Cyient's topline.

Cyient is a leading global engineering, manufacturing, and digital technology solutions company. It provides services and solutions to a diversified base of over 300 customers, including 29 Fortune 500 companies, across multiple industries.

Shares of Cyient are currently trading 1.5 percent higher at Rs 842.65.

Also Read: Cyient seeks to spin-off a unit but wants to remain involved in it too — here's why
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags