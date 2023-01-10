Cyient subsidiary files preliminary papers with SEBI to raise Rs 740 crore through IPO

Recommended ArticlesView All
The IPO will comprise of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 740 crore from Cyient DLM. The unit can further issue equity shares worth Rs 148 crore at its discretion in consultation with book-running lead managers and as permitted under applicable law.
The issue may comprise a reservation for eligible employees, and a reservation for eligible Cyient Shareholders.
The company had spun off its design-led manufacturing (DLM) into a separate division, Cyient DLM. The company in November appointed a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a Chief Operating Officer for Cyient DLM to strengthen its leadership. The DLM business contributes to 15 percent of Cyient's topline.
Cyient is a leading global engineering, manufacturing, and digital technology solutions company. It provides services and solutions to a diversified base of over 300 customers, including 29 Fortune 500 companies, across multiple industries.
Shares of Cyient are currently trading 1.5 percent higher at Rs 842.65.