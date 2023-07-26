Cyient expects super cycle in aerospace to start in a year, says MD Krishna Bodanapu

Cyient's revenue declined 3.7 percent to Rs Rs 1,686.5 crore in the April to June 2023 quarter from Rs 1,751 crore in the March ended quarter.

Cyient shares were trading flat on July 26, a day after the IT solutions provider posted a 46 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 169 crore for the April to June quarter. It was a 3.6 percent rise on a sequential basis.

The revenue from operations rose about 35 percent YoY to Rs 1,686.5 crore in the first quarter of this financial year. However, the revenue declined 3.7 percent from Rs 1,751 crore in the March quarter.

In a post-earnings interview with CNBC-TV18, Krishna Bodanapu, Executive Vice Chairman and MD of Cyient , said, the firm is well positioned for a super cycle in the aerospace business, which expects to start in the next 12 months or so.

“The aerospace sector looks like there will be a substantial cycle or super cycle coming up in the next few quarters and that positions as well given our strength in the aerospace business,” he said, adding that there is a bit of weakness in communications but the rest more than make up for it.

Reflecting on other sectors, Bodanapu said the engineering business was essentially flat or saw marginal growth in the June ended quarter. However, for the rest of the financial year, engineering business growth will be 15-20 percent and it should see some good growth from the September quarter.

“The hi-tech business is an area where we have had some challenges and we will continue to have those. It is about 6 percent of our revenue so the relative impact is small but we are working on those challenges. The focus is on some of the larger sectors where we see strong growth, and our customers seem to be continuing to spend like they were through the last year,” he noted.

The sequential decline in deal wins, he said, was a seasonal issue. “Q4 tends to be a very strong quarter and therefore, on a YoY we have had a good growth in deal wins also,” he added.

Cyient MD expects the margin to expand by 150-250 basis points in the 2023-24 fiscal. In the June quarter, the firm saw earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of Rs 248 crore with a margin of 14.7 percent.

Watch the accompanying video for more