Cyient DLM's Rs 740 crore IPO to open on June 27, close on June 30

Cyient DLM's IPO will close on June 30, and the price band of the same will be decided in consultation with the book running lead managers and intimated at least two working days prior to the issue opening date.

Cyient DLM, the subsidiary and demerged unit of IT services firm Cyient Ltd., will launch its Rs 740 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) on June 27, the parent said in a filing to the exchanges.

The company mentioned that the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) was approved by the Registrar of Companies in Telangana on June 20.

Cyient DLM's IPO will close on June 30, and the price band of the same will be decided in consultation with the book running lead managers and intimated at least two working days prior to the issue opening date. Axis Capital and JM Financial are the lead book running managers to the issue.

Proceeds from the IPO will be used for incremental working capital requirements, capital expenditure, debt repayment, inorganic growth through acquisitions, and general corporate purposes.

According to Frost & Sullivan's report, Cyient DLM is an integrated electronic manufacturing service (EMS) and solutions provider. It has strong capabilities across the value chain and the entire life cycle of a product.