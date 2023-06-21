Cyient DLM's Rs 740 crore IPO to open on June 27, close on June 30

Cyient DLM's IPO will close on June 30, and the price band of the same will be decided in consultation with the book running lead managers and intimated at least two working days prior to the issue opening date.
Cyient DLM, the subsidiary and demerged unit of IT services firm Cyient Ltd., will launch its Rs 740 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) on June 27, the parent said in a filing to the exchanges.
The company mentioned that the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) was approved by the Registrar of Companies in Telangana on June 20.
Cyient DLM's IPO will close on June 30, and the price band of the same will be decided in consultation with the book running lead managers and intimated at least two working days prior to the issue opening date. Axis Capital and JM Financial are the lead book running managers to the issue.
IPO of Cyient's DLM business will be a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 740 crore. There is no Offer for Sale portion in the issue, which means the entire proceeds of the IPO can be utilised by the company.
Proceeds from the IPO will be used for incremental working capital requirements, capital expenditure, debt repayment, inorganic growth through acquisitions, and general corporate purposes.
According to Frost & Sullivan's report, Cyient DLM is an integrated electronic manufacturing service (EMS) and solutions provider. It has strong capabilities across the value chain and the entire life cycle of a product.
Shares of Cyient are trading 1.2 percent hgiher at Rs 1,514.10. The stock is trading close to its 52-week high and has gained 85 percent so far on a year-to-date basis. Read more about the stock's meteoric rise this year in this piece.
First Published: Jun 21, 2023 9:35 AM IST
