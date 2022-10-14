Cyient seeks to spin-off a unit but wants to remain involved in it too — here's why

Cyient is aiming for an IPO or a strategic investor for its design-led manufacturing business, a decision on which may be taken in the current quarter. This business contributes nearly 15 percent to the overall topline.

The management of digital technology solutions company Cyient wants to remain involved in the running of its design-led manufacturing (DLM) business, even after a potential spin-off.

Cyient's board recently approved the formation of a sub-committee to evaluate the options on part-divestment for the DLM business. Options include an IPO or having a strategic investor on board.

The move is to provide greater flexibility to scale up that particular business and potentially unlock shareholder value. The DLM business contributes to 15 percent of Cyient's topline.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Cyient's MD & CEO Krishna Bodanapu said that a decision on the prospects of the DLM business will be taken in the current quarter. He said the spin-off would not be a complete one and that Cyient would continue to hold a stake in the company.

"We believe that Cyient should still have some involvement because we are winning some very good deals based on the fact that we can do engineering and design. We don't want to break our involvement with the business," he said.

Cyient reported its September quarter results on Thursday, which missed consensus expectations on the US dollar revenue and operating margin front. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 21.6 crore during the quarter due to merger and acquisition expenses and legal consultancy charges.

Order intake for the quarter stood at $247 million, higher than the last eight-quarter average of $180 million.

For the full financial year, Cyient has maintained its organic guidance of growing revenue by 13-14 percent and having normalised margins in the same 13-14 percent range. The DLM business is expected to grow in high-single digits.

The company also said that it has revenue visibility of $1 billion for the next financial year. Bodanapu believes this is possible even after accounting for the impact of recession in certain sectors that they are present in.

For the September quarter, Cyient's revenue in US Dollar terms rose 8.2 percent to $174.8 million, missing consensus estimates of 9.5 percent growth. MD & CEO Bodanapu said that the company is aiming for $250 million in quarterly revenue by the second half of the next financial year.

Cyient announced four new acquisitions at the start of the year, all of which are completed and accretive at an EBITDA level. The company expects to add another 14-15 percent to its full-year revenue courtesy of these acquisitions. In absolute terms, the acquisitions may add another $150 million annually to the company's topline.

Other Key Takeaways:

The aerospace business has shown double-digit growth in constant currency year-on-year. Well positioned on that front

Believe the railway business has bottomed out

Annual revenue for Citec (acquired in April 2022) seen between $83 million to $84 million

Seasonality in the quarter impacted deal wins in the services business

Confident of DLM business recovering in the second half of the year due to a strong order book

No significant acquisition on the anvil

Shares of Cyient are currently trading 0.64 percent lower at Rs 767.05.