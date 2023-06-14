Cyclone Biparjoy effect: Adani Ports suspends operation at Mundra, many other companies hit

The cyclone with extensive damaging potential is likely to impact Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts of Gujarat the most.

Operations of many companies having a presence in eight districts of Gujarat that are likely to be affected by Cyclone Biparjoy have been hit due to precautionary measures taken by the government. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that powerful cyclone Biparjoy, which barrels towards the Saurashtra and Kutch coast of Gujarat, will make landfall near Jakhau port on the evening of June 15.

The cyclone with extensive damaging potential is likely to impact Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts of Gujarat the most. Extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds in coastal parts of the Saurashtra-Kutch region is expected due to the cyclone. The state government has deployed teams in eight districts of Devbhumi Dwarka, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Morbi and Valsad. Nearly 37,800 people have been evacuated from the coastal areas as the IMD has issued a red alert.

Adani Ports and Logistics Ltd, Balkrishna Industries and Oriental Carbon and Chemical Ltd are among the companies that have announced suspension of their operations at ports, plants and facilities located in the eight districts in view of an advisory issued by the IMD.

Adani Ports and Logistics has announced suspension of vessel operations at Mundra and Tuna ports.

Tyre manufacturer Balkrishna Industries suspended operations at its Bhuj plant on June 13 for three-four days to protect its people and assets from the cyclone.

JP Goenka group company Oriental Carbon and Chemicals has also suspended operations of its plant situated at Mundra SEZ in Kutch from June 14, 2023, in view of a severe cyclonic storm on a precautionary basis.

The manufacturing activity would remain suspended at the plant for about 3 days from June 14, 2023 till June 16, 2023.

Adani Ports shares were trading 0.31 percent higher at Rs 740 apiece on BSE whereas Balkrishna Industries shares were up 0.14 percent at Rs 2,322,85 apiece. Shares of Oriental Carbon were trading higher by 1.62 percent at Rs 809.40 per unit on BSE at 12.10 PM on Wednesday.