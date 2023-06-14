CNBC TV18
Cyclone Biparjoy effect: Adani Ports suspends operation at Mundra, many other companies hit

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 14, 2023 3:30:05 PM IST (Updated)

The cyclone with extensive damaging potential is likely to impact Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts of Gujarat the most.

Operations of many companies having a presence in eight districts of Gujarat that are likely to be affected by Cyclone Biparjoy have been hit due to precautionary measures taken by the government. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that powerful cyclone Biparjoy, which barrels towards the Saurashtra and Kutch coast of Gujarat, will make landfall near Jakhau port on the evening of June 15.

The cyclone with extensive damaging potential is likely to impact Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts of Gujarat the most. Extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds in coastal parts of the Saurashtra-Kutch region is expected due to the cyclone. The state government has deployed teams in eight districts of Devbhumi Dwarka, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Morbi and Valsad. Nearly 37,800 people have been evacuated from the coastal areas as the IMD has issued a red alert.
Adani Ports and Logistics Ltd, Balkrishna Industries and Oriental Carbon and Chemical Ltd are among the companies that have announced suspension of their operations at ports, plants and facilities located in the eight districts in view of an advisory issued by the IMD.
