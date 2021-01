Health and fitness startup Cure.fit on Monday announced that it has acquired California-based fitness company Onyx to bolster its digital offerings in India.

The company said that this would also help improve their international business.

Onyx specialises in body tracking technology and personalisation of workout feedback. Onyx is also one of the highest-rated apps in the fitness domain that has seen rapid user growth over the course of the last year.

“The 20s will be the decade of digital health. Onyx will accelerate our efforts towards building a hardware agnostic AI-led platform that offers guided content on physical & mental wellness and nutrition all at the same place. Users will get a personalised experience with high-quality tech and human touch, and will be able to achieve their fitness goals from the comfort of their homes without spending on expensive hardware,” said Mukesh Bansal, Co-founder, Cure.fit.