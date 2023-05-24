Cummins India Q4: Strong performance, cautiously optimistic on demand

Domestic sales at Rs 1,396 crore increased by 33 percent year on year, but decreased by 13 percent sequentially. Similarly, exports sales at Rs 493 crore increased by 17 percent year on year and decreased by 9 percent quarter on quarter.

Cummins India posted a strong performance in the fourth quarter of financial year 2022-23. The standalone net profits zoomed 69 percent to Rs 319 crore compared with Rs 189 crore in the same quarter last year, led by pricing actions and cost management. The revenues jumped 29 percent year on year to Rs 1,926 crore and better than the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 1,805 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 58 percent to Rs 326 crore, while EBITDA margins improved 320 bps to Rs 17 percent compared with CNBC-TV18 poll of 16.3 percent.