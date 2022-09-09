Cummins experiences steady growth despite supply-chain disruptions

Based on the profile of Cummins export products, Patil said that the private Capex in the export market has also started to pick up.

In a conversation with CNBC-TV18, Ajay Patil, Chief Financial Officer at Cummins India, said that exports demand at the company has been fairly steady for the past two to three quarters. Largely, it is driven by a combination of robust growth in markets like data centres, telecom and to some extent even the infrastructure industry. Based on the profile of Cummins export products, Patil said that the private Capex in the export market has also started to pick up.

When asked if Cummins will see the same amount of growth year-on-year, or even better, Patil hinted that there have been disruptions when it comes to the supply chain, primarily electronic parts. He said that from an end-market perspective, while there are good indications that the demand sustenance is present, it is hard to provide a number at this point in time because of the uncertainty being experienced on the supply chain side. About 10 to 20 percent of revenues get deferred due to these supply chain disruptions.

Cummins in India designs manufactures, distributes and services diesel and alternative fuel engines from 2.8 to 95 litres, diesel and alternative-fueled power generator sets of up to 3000 kW (3750 kVA), as well as related components and technology.

Part of the US $23.6 billion Cummins Inc., Cummins in India serves customers through our network of three Generator Original Equipment Manufacturers (GOEMs), 21 dealerships and more than 120 dealership branch offices in India.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video