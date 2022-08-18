    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Crypto.com lays off more employees in 'worse' second job cut round

    Crypto.com lays off more employees in 'worse' second job cut round

    Crypto.com lays off more employees in 'worse' second job cut round
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By IANS   IST (Published)

    Mini

    As the worldwide crypto meltdown deepens, Crypto.com has laid off more staff in the second round, and this time, the sacking of employees is worse than the previous job cut.

    Crypto lending exchange Crypto.com has laid off more employees in the second round and this time, the firing of employees is worse than the previous job cut, as the global crypto meltdown gets deeper.
    According to a Decrypt report, citing sources, the latest round of job cuts has not been announced publicly.
    During the call, "leadership expressed they had no intention of going public. Top management is unlikely to make an announcement as, after the June layoffs, they claimed that everyone's job was safe, and that no more layoffs will happen," the report said late on Wednesday, citing sources.
    Also read:
    Alibaba prepares for slowdown as it lays-off over 10,000 employees
    According to the report, the Singapore-based company this time fired people "from critical products like exchange, app and wallet."
    "The company is hiding the fact that they've laid off more than 1,000 employees even though they officially announced laying off 260," a Crypto.com employee had said on LinkedIn.
    "They've removed the company directory so we can't see the numbers go down. It's not good for morale to see that 1/3 of the invitation list on your next meeting is disabled accounts," the employee had mentioned.
    In June, Crypto.com announced it's laying off around 260 employees, or nearly 5 percent of its workforce.
    Its CEO Kris Marszalek said the company's approach is to stay focused on executing against its roadmap and optimising for profitability.
    "That means making difficult and necessary decisions to ensure continued and sustainable growth for the long term by making targeted reductions of approximately 260 or 5 percent of our corporate workforce," he had announced.
    Also read: Streaming platform SoundCloud lays off 20% of its workforce

    Tags

    cryptoemployeesJob cutslayoffs
    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng