Crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy as CEO Sam Bankman-Fried steps down

Sam Bankman-Fried has also resigned as CEO and will be replaced by John J. Ray III, though the outgoing chief will stay on to assist with the transition.

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX has voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States, according to a statement posted by the company. Sam Bankman-Fried has also resigned as CEO and will be replaced by John J. Ray III, though the outgoing chief will stay on to assist with the transition.

According to a tweet from the company on Friday, FTX and its affiliated crypto trading fund Alameda Research and approximately 130 other companies have commenced voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy procedures in Delaware.

Also read: FTX dominos continue to fall: All that’s happened in the last 24 hours
