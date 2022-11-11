By Anand Singha

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX has voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States, according to a statement posted by the company. Sam Bankman-Fried has also resigned as CEO and will be replaced by John J. Ray III, though the outgoing chief will stay on to assist with the transition.

According to a tweet from the company on Friday, FTX and its affiliated crypto trading fund Alameda Research and approximately 130 other companies have commenced voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy procedures in Delaware.