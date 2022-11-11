Sam Bankman-Fried has also resigned as CEO and will be replaced by John J. Ray III, though the outgoing chief will stay on to assist with the transition.
According to a tweet from the company on Friday, FTX and its affiliated crypto trading fund Alameda Research and approximately 130 other companies have commenced voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy procedures in Delaware.
Press Release pic.twitter.com/rgxq3QSBqm— FTX (@FTX_Official) November 11, 2022
First Published: IST
