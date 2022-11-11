    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy as CEO Sam Bankman-Fried steps down

    Crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy as CEO Sam Bankman-Fried steps down

    Crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy as CEO Sam Bankman-Fried steps down
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Anand Singha   IST (Updated)

    Sam Bankman-Fried has also resigned as CEO and will be replaced by John J. Ray III, though the outgoing chief will stay on to assist with the transition.

    Cryptocurrency exchange FTX has voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States, according to a statement posted by the company. Sam Bankman-Fried has also resigned as CEO and will be replaced by John J. Ray III, though the outgoing chief will stay on to assist with the transition.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    The paralysed could walk after this therapy — all about the new study

    The paralysed could walk after this therapy — all about the new study

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Explained | What RBI has done so far to make digital payments safe

    Explained | What RBI has done so far to make digital payments safe

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    COP27: What India argued amid drama over climate finance

    COP27: What India argued amid drama over climate finance

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    IPO Rush: Primary market comes to life with benchmarks trading near record highs

    IPO Rush: Primary market comes to life with benchmarks trading near record highs

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    According to a tweet from the company on Friday, FTX and its affiliated crypto trading fund Alameda Research and approximately 130 other companies have commenced voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy procedures in Delaware.
    Also read: FTX dominos continue to fall: All that’s happened in the last 24 hours
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    bankruptcycrypto
    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng