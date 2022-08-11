'Crying CEO' goes viral after plaintive LinkedIn post on sacking employees

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini A CEO from Ohio posted the now-viral teary-eyed selfie on LinkedIn after firing a few of his employees. He seemed to take the full responsibility for the lay-offs. A respondent commented he was doing it all for sympathy.

Braden Wallake, the CEO of an Ohio-based B2B marketing agency, HyperSocial, became hype on LinkedIn after he posted a long note along with a crying selfie post sacking a few of his employees.

The ‘Crying CEO,’ as he came to be known — with his post going viral immediately — said in the note that while he has been seeing layoffs in the country due to the declining economy, this one was his fault. “I made a decision in February and stuck with that decision for far too long. Now, I know my team will say that ‘we made that decision together,’ but I lead us into it. And because of those failings, I had to do today, the toughest thing I've ever had to do,” he added.

The post now has over 31,000 reactions, 6,000-plus comments and has been shared more than 500 times.

The post also received some backlash, with one respondent commenting that Wallake was doing this only for sympathy and that this was one of his marketing strategies, given how the company focuses heavily on LinkedIn marketing.

To that Wallake clarified that it was not his intent to victimise himself. In another post he said he wants to help people who are looking for work.

“Here it is - comment away. This is for YOU to start a new future. To highlight YOU. People seeking new work: Post your resume, desired job title, qualifications. Employers: here’s an opportunity to hire amazing people,” the post said.