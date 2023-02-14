English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsCrude volatility helps in pushing exploration business, says Oil India CMD
business | Feb 14, 2023 2:57 PM IST

Crude volatility helps in pushing exploration business, says Oil India CMD

Profile image
By Manisha Gupta   Feb 14, 2023 2:57 PM IST (Published)
Mini

Oil India's Chairman and Managing Director, Ranjit Rath, believes that crude oil's volatile nature provides the company an opportunity to reinvest its profits in exploration.

Oil India's Chairman and Managing Director Ranjit Rath believes that crude oil's volatile nature provides the company an opportunity to reinvest its profits in exploration.

Recommended Articles

View All
Future of Risks: How to optimally use technology for effective risk mitigation

Future of Risks: How to optimally use technology for effective risk mitigation

Feb 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Sushma Swaraj's 71st birth anniversary: A look at her achievements

Sushma Swaraj's 71st birth anniversary: A look at her achievements

Feb 14, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

This $14 billion heavy-weight fund manager believes Asian Tigers present the next big opportunity

This $14 billion heavy-weight fund manager believes Asian Tigers present the next big opportunity

Feb 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Flights to small cities and towns in India likely to become more expensive

Flights to small cities and towns in India likely to become more expensive

Feb 13, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


“We are aware of the fact that crude oil will always remain volatile. The degree of volatility is what bothers us but this volatility creates an opportunity for us not only to make money but also to leverage and plough back the revenue in exploration business,” he told CNBC-TV18 on February 14.
Despite the increasing focus on alternative energy sources, Rath maintains that Oil India will remain committed to its core business of hydrocarbon exploration. However, the company will also explore alternative energy portfolios to keep pace with the changing landscape of the energy industry.
Also Read: Oil India shares up 8% after reporting highest-ever quarterly net profit in December
“Energy transition is here to stay. However, from an Oil India point of view, we are a hydrocarbon company. So while we will protect our core of hydrocarbon exploration and production, we will also look at our alternative energy portfolio,” Rath said.
He believes the Indian energy basket is set to grow 2.5 times in the coming years. and therefore, Oil India remains focused on its exploration portfolio and will continue to prioritise it.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X