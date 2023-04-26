The shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals continued to plunge on Wednesday following the announcement of realignment in the top management.

The company on Monday said that Promeet Ghosh will be taking over as Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for a period of five years. Current MD Shantanu Khosla has been elevated as the Executive Vice Chairman on the board, and thereafter Non-Executive Vice Chairman.

Speaking to analysts, the company stated that the key performance indicators (KPIs) for the new MD & CEO will be same as they were for Khosla. The company added that Khosla will continue to guide the new MD & CEO along with focusing on integrating Butterfly with Crompton.

The new management will also be focusing on topline growth and absolute bottomline growth versus the earlier focus of maintaining margins.

The management also highlighted that the company is facing attrition concerns and will be focusing on addressing the issue through digitisation and automation.

On the business front, the company highlighted that it has a good pipeline of products for the future and following corrective actions taken in the pump segment, it expects a strong performance in the segment in the coming quarters.

Watch video for more.