CRISIL unit to acquire Australian research and consulting firm Peter Lee for AUD 6.15 million

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsCRISIL unit to acquire Australian research and consulting firm Peter Lee for AUD 6.15 million

2 Min(s) Read

By Hormaz Fatakia  Feb 18, 2023 11:48:17 AM IST (Published)

Founded in 2004, Peter Lee is headquartered in Australia with presence in New Zealand.

Global analytics company CRISIL, majorly owned by S&P Global inc. will expand its offerings to Australia and New Zealand region through the acquisition of Peter Lee Associates Pty. Ltd. for AUD (Australian Dollars) 6.15 million.

The company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Australian research and consulting firm and the acquisition will complement its existing portfolio.
Consideration for the acquisition will be paid in cash and the transaction is expected to be completed in the next three months, subject to customary closing conditions.
The acquisition will be done through CRISIL's wholly-owned subsidiary CRISIL Irevna Australia Pty. ltd.
"The deal will accelerate CRISIL's strategy in the APAC region to be the foremost player in the growing market," CRISIL MD & CEO Amish Mehta was quoted as saying.
Founded in 2004, Peter Lee is headquartered in Australia with presence in New Zealand. The company provides benchmarking research programs to the financial services sector in Australia and New Zealand across banking, markets and investment management.
Over the last three financial years that ended in June, Peter Lee has reported revenue of 3.2 million, 3 million and 2.4 million respectively, starting with the latest year first.
CRISIL's last acquisition came in December 2019, when it acquired complete stake in Greenwich Associates LLC. The deal was completed in February 2020.
Shares of CRISIL have risen 9 percent over the last 12 months.
