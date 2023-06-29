CreditAccess India BV to offload 5.8% stake in CreditAccess Grameen via block deal

2 Min Read
The base price for the block deal is likely to be Rs 1,230 per share, sources close to the development said. As of March 31, 2023, Dutch firm Creditaccess India BV held a 73.68 percent stake in CreditAccess Grameen.
Promoter CreditAccess India BV is likely to sell up to a 5.8 percent stake worth Rs 1,107 crore in microfinance firm CreditAccess Grameen via a block deal on Friday (June 30), sources privy to the developments told CNBC Awaaz.
The Bengaluru-headquartered NGO-turned microlender, which went public in 2018 with a Rs 400-crore IPO, is the largest micro-financer in terms of loan book with assets under management (AUM) of Rs 16,540 crore as of September.