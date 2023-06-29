CreditAccess India BV to offload 5.8% stake in CreditAccess Grameen via block deal

The base price for the block deal is likely to be Rs 1,230 per share, sources close to the development said. As of March 31, 2023, Dutch firm Creditaccess India BV held a 73.68 percent stake in CreditAccess Grameen.

Promoter CreditAccess India BV is likely to sell up to a 5.8 percent stake worth Rs 1,107 crore in microfinance firm CreditAccess Grameen via a block deal on Friday (June 30), sources privy to the developments told CNBC Awaaz.

The base price for the block deal is likely to be Rs 1,230 per share, sources close to the development said. As of March 31, 2023, Dutch firm CreditAccess India BV held a 73.68 percent stake in CreditAccess Grameen.