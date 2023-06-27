CreditAccess Grameen signs syndicated social loan facility of up to $200 million, shares end higher

The social loan coordinator for the aforementioned transaction is Standard Chartered Bank, which is also the sole Mandated Lead Arranger and the sole Bookrunner of the said transaction.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. shares gained more than 3 percent in intraday trade on Tuesday after the company disclosed that it has entered into a syndicated social loan facility worth up to $200 million (nearly Rs 1640 crore).

In a filing to the stock changes, the microfinance firm announced on Tuesday that it has signed a social loan facility valued at not more than $200 million, which also marks the first social ECB loan deal in the microfinance industry in India.

So far, CreditAccess Grameen has received total commitments of $160 million, in extension with a green-shoe option for raising an additional $40 million.

This additional sum can be exercised over four months from when the facility agreement was signed. At present, the microfinance company has drawn $100 million, and the remaining commitments shall be drawn in the upcoming months.

The company has received commitments for $160 million from a total of 12 banks, with a 25 percent contribution coming in from Taiwanese Banks, while Middle Eastern banks and the lead arranger contributed 28 percent to this.

The remaining has been contributed from the overseas branches of different Indian banks.

CreditAccess Grameen looks to grow its loan portfolio at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20 to 25 percent in order to surpass the Rs 50,000 crore mark over the next four to five years, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Balakrishna Kamath said on June 27, 2023.

Shares of CreditAccess Grameen ended 1.5 percent higher at Rs 1,346.85.