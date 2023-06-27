CreditAccess Grameen signs syndicated social loan facility of up to $200 million, shares end higher

The social loan coordinator for the aforementioned transaction is Standard Chartered Bank, which is also the sole Mandated Lead Arranger and the sole Bookrunner of the said transaction.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. shares gained more than 3 percent in intraday trade on Tuesday after the company disclosed that it has entered into a syndicated social loan facility worth up to $200 million (nearly Rs 1640 crore).

Live TV

Loading...

In a filing to the stock changes, the microfinance firm announced on Tuesday that it has signed a social loan facility valued at not more than $200 million, which also marks the first social ECB loan deal in the microfinance industry in India.

So far, CreditAccess Grameen has received total commitments of $160 million, in extension with a green-shoe option for raising an additional $40 million.