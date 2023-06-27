CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeCreditAccess Grameen signs syndicated social loan facility of up to $200 million, shares end higher News

CreditAccess Grameen signs syndicated social loan facility of up to $200 million, shares end higher

CreditAccess Grameen signs syndicated social loan facility of up to $200 million, shares end higher
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 27, 2023 4:28:47 PM IST (Published)

The social loan coordinator for the aforementioned transaction is Standard Chartered Bank, which is also the sole Mandated Lead Arranger and the sole Bookrunner of the said transaction.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. shares gained more than 3 percent in intraday trade on Tuesday after the company disclosed that it has entered into a syndicated social loan facility worth up to $200 million (nearly Rs 1640 crore).

Live TV

Loading...

In a filing to the stock changes, the microfinance firm announced on Tuesday that it has signed a social loan facility valued at not more than $200 million, which also marks the first social ECB loan deal in the microfinance industry in India.
So far, CreditAccess Grameen has received total commitments of $160 million, in extension with a green-shoe option for raising an additional $40 million.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X