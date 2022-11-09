CreditAccess Grameen plans to raise as much as Rs 500 crore via NCD issue

The company will be issuing NCDs for 24 months, 36 months and 60 months tenure.
India Ratings and Research has rated these bonds IND AA- with a stable outlook.
AK Capital Services Limited is the Lead Manager to the Tranche I Issue while Catalyst Trusteeship Limited is the Debenture Trustee and KFin Technologies Limited is the Registrar to the issue.
The company will be issuing NCDs for 24 months, 36 months and 60 months with a coupon rate between 9.83 percent and 10.46 percent across categories.
Allotment will happen on a first-come-first-serve basis before oversubscription, post which, it will be made to the applicants on a proportionate basis.
The company’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,742.82 crore for FY2022 and consolidated profit for the year stood at Rs 357.10 crore.
CreditAccess Grameen Limited is India’s largest microfinance institution with assets under management (AUM) of Rs 16,539.11 crore on a consolidated basis as of September 30, 2022. The company operates in 14 states.