Goldman Sachs, Axis MF emerge top buyers in the Craftsman Automation block deal

According to exchange data, promoter group member Srinivasan Murali sold around 3.78 percent or 8 lakh shares of the company in large deals for Rs 316.80 crore on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs Funds and Axis Mutual Funds are among the top buyers of shares of automotive components manufacturer Craftsman Automation Ltd. which exchanged hands in multiple block deals on Thursday.

According to exchange data, promoter group member Srinivasan Murali sold around 3.78 percent or 8 lakh shares of the company in large deals for Rs 316.80 crore on Thursday.

Shares were sold at a price of Rs 3,960 per share, according to NSE data.

Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs Asia Equity Portfolio purchased 2.39 percent of the total equity or 5.05 lakh shares of the company for a total of around Rs 199 crore.

Axis Mutual Fund bought 1.26 lakh shares or 0.59 percent stake in the company for Rs 49.9 crore.

Societe Generale bought 63,130 shares, Manulife Global Fund India Equity Fund bought 61,730 shares and Tara Emerging Asia Liquid Fund purchased 43,830 shares of the company in block deals on Thursday.

Murali is the brother of promoter and Craftsman Automation’s Chairman and Managing Director Srinivasan Ravi, who holds 49.7 percent stake in the company.

Murali is a financial investor and is not involved in the day to day affairs of the company, Craftsman Automation Ltd clarified on Thursday. As of March 2023, S Murali held 19.17 lakh shares or 9.08 percent of stake in the company.

Craftsman Automation is a manufacturer of aluminium casting products & powertrain components in automotive & industrial engineering sectors.

Shares of Craftsman Automation are trading 1.1 percent lower at Rs 3,950.10.