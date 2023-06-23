CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsGoldman Sachs, Axis MF emerge top buyers in the Craftsman Automation block deal

Goldman Sachs, Axis MF emerge top buyers in the Craftsman Automation block deal

Goldman Sachs, Axis MF emerge top buyers in the Craftsman Automation block deal
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 23, 2023 3:20:39 PM IST (Published)

According to exchange data, promoter group member Srinivasan Murali sold around 3.78 percent or 8 lakh shares of the company in large deals for Rs 316.80 crore on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs Funds and Axis Mutual Funds are among the top buyers of shares of automotive components manufacturer Craftsman Automation Ltd. which exchanged hands in multiple block deals on Thursday.

Live TV

Loading...

According to exchange data, promoter group member Srinivasan Murali sold around 3.78 percent or 8 lakh shares of the company in large deals for Rs 316.80 crore on Thursday.
Shares were sold at a price of Rs 3,960 per share, according to NSE data.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X