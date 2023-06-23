Goldman Sachs, Axis MF emerge top buyers in the Craftsman Automation block deal

According to exchange data, promoter group member Srinivasan Murali sold around 3.78 percent or 8 lakh shares of the company in large deals for Rs 316.80 crore on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs Funds and Axis Mutual Funds are among the top buyers of shares of automotive components manufacturer Craftsman Automation Ltd. which exchanged hands in multiple block deals on Thursday.

Shares were sold at a price of Rs 3,960 per share, according to NSE data.